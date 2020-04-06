Want some leather-look trousers? Ashley Roberts' ASOS pair are in the sale Ashley's wide-leg trousers are less than half price!

Ashley Roberts has been keeping up her fashion A-game over the past few weeks, despite the fact that she has been one of the only ones in the Heart FM studios. Bright and early on Monday morning, she stunned fans once again in a gorgeous pair of PU trousers, and they're in the ASOS sale.

Leather-look wide-leg trousers, was £188 now £84.60, Simonett @ ASOS

BUY NOW

Many may associate leather trousers with cooler winter weather, but Ashley's beige colour and wide-leg style from Miami-based brand Simonett offer a more breathable, summery alternative for the spring weather. We've tracked them down and they are available to buy from ASOS for less than half price, costing just £84.60 down from £188. The high-shine finish and flattering belted waist of the waxed vegan leather trousers are the perfect way to make a fashion statement - just ask Ashley! The Pussycat Dolls singer kept the rest of her look simple, adding a white ruffle-neck jumper and chunky white trainers.

MORE: Victoria Beckham just tie-dyed her £95 designer T-shirts – see the results

"HAPPY MONDAY at @thisisheart bringing ya info, good tunes and blending into the walls," she joked alongside a picture of her against a matching white and beige backdrop. We're used to seeing her posing against the bright red Heart Radio walls with her co-star Amanda Holden, but it has been several weeks since the pair have shared their usual fashion credits. Luckily, they did provide a much-needed dose of entertainment by strutting along a catwalk made of empty desks in the office in a video Amanda shared on Instagram.

Ashley matched her beige and white outfit to the background in this Instagram snap

While Ashley's most recent outfit followed a more muted colourscheme, she has proven she has a beautifully colourful wardrobe over the past few weeks. At the end of March, she was pictured wearing a clashing floral print dress from Topshop in green, black and orange colours, while last week saw her combine a lime green jumper with a blue Marks & Spencer floral skirt and a neon pink coat.

READ: Amanda Holden's protective gloves match her gorgeous pastel outfit, naturally

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.