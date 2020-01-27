Phillip Schofield has revealed he has a new female co-host after Holly Willoughby confirmed her new show with Bradley Walsh. This Morning host Holly has teamed up with The Chase's Bradley to present a full series of BBC's Take Off following the success of their pilot episode over Christmas. However, not to be outshone, Phillip teased his own project with ITV weather presenter Lucy Verasamy with details to be released in spring. "With @lucyweather both wishing this was a view and not a plasma #HowToSpendItWellHoliday," he said on social media.

Last week, Lucy – who is known for her appearances on ITV Weather and ITV Racing - took to her Instagram page to share a series of behind-the-scenes pictures of her cosying up to Phillip and in the caption, she wrote: "Fun Friday filming in the weather studio with @schofe: all will be revealed in the spring." The upcoming show is called How To Spend It Well On Holiday - a spin-off from Phillip's current annual series How To Spend It Well At Christmas. The series will help families make the most of their money during their travels, revealing the tips and secrets on how to get the best holiday deals.

Meanwhile, Take Off will be returning to BBC1 later this year. The series, which gives hopefuls the chance to jet off on holiday, is being produced by Hungry Bear - the company which Holly's husband Dan Baldwin works at.

Over the years, Phillip and Holly have built up an incredible on-screen partnership, not just on This Morning, but also on Dancing On Ice, which they co-hosted from 2006 until 2011 and returned to present in 2018. Phillip previously admitted that he would leave This Morning if Holly ever left. "I would quit if Holly would," he told the Sun in 2006. "There's no agenda there, it’s just the fact that we work together so well that the show's successful. I think we’d probably both make the decision together and that’s always been the plan."

