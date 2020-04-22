Rochelle Humes wore the perfect chic loungewear set

Rochelle Humes manages to make any outfit look chic - case in point, her white oversized shirt earlier this week - but her latest Instagram post proves she even knows how to make loungewear look high-end. The 30-year-old is jumping on the comfy clothing bandwagon like the rest of us, opting for a rib-knit white co-ord - but while we tend to favour leggings and oversized joggers, Rochelle looks cool as ever in a midi skirt and matching crop top.

The presenter shared a picture of her look on Instagram, captioning it: “Hey lil man 👋🏽 I can see you today…” in reference to the fact that they’re expecting a baby boy, which they announced earlier this week on Instagram by sharing a sweet video of their daughters doing an Easter egg hunt.

Rochelle’s outfit is the perfect go-between when you want to look like you’ve made an effort, but still want the comfort of a stretch fabric. Luckily for us, it’s available to shop online now in sizes XS-L+ from celeb favourite House Of CB.

Ribbed skirt, £55, and sweater, £49, House of CB

It’s not the only comfortable look she’s opted for since being in isolation. This week, she dressed her growing bump in a pretty summer dress and white shirt layered on top.

Rochelle and husband Marvin told their followers about their upcoming arrival with a beautiful picture setup on Instagram, featuring a chalkboard surrounded by a white knitted baby jumper, eggs, a baby scan, a pair of tiny shoes and a chick sitting in a nest - a design Rochelle said was available from Hunny Prints on Etsy. In the centre, the board read: "We're eggspecting baby Humes. October 2020." Rochelle wrote alongside the picture: "There's a baby bunny in my oven," while Marvin wrote: "And there's another bunny in the oven! Baby Humes due in Oct 2020. Our hearts are so full we are truly blessed."

