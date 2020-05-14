Christine Lampard returned for another episode of Loose Women on Thursday, looking totally beautiful in a pretty multi-coloured check dress to present the show alongside Stacey Solomon, Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter, who joined via video link from home. And if you've fallen in love with the star's look, you're in luck, since it's a new piece from sustainable brand Baukjen.

Christine looked beautiful in her multi-tonal frock

Christine's pick is the 'Opal' dress from the brand, which costs £145 and is made in a gorgeous soft silky fabric. With a flattering cowl neckline and nipped-in waist, we're not surprised the presenter loves it! Elegant as ever, she teamed it with soft and natural makeup and her dark hair down in loose curls.

Opal dress, £145, Baukjen

No doubt fans have been thrilled to see Christine back on the show, returning to lead the panel as well as the likes of Ruth Langsford and Andrea McLean. All the Loose ladies have been wowing us with their on-screen outfits since their return, styled as always by fashion duo Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley – who are also known as 'Mothershoppers' on Instagram.

WATCH: Christine previously presented the show from home

As well as her appearances on the show, Christine has also been enjoying taking daily walks with husband Frank and their daughter Patricia. On Wednesday, she was pictured wearing a colourful striped Fat Face jumper as she stepped out for a stroll – we love her off-duty wardrobe as much as her on-screen one! We can't wait to see what she wears for the next episode…

