Ruth Langsford has hit back at fans for suggesting she has secretly been going to the hairdressers. The Loose Women panellist vehemently denied the claims, telling her followers the secret to her hair looking healthy and shiny. "A few people have been saying, 'Oh Ruth, have you secretly been having your roots done?' Eh, no! Look at them… look how dark," she said in a video.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford clarifies isolation hair dilemma

"If I have been having my roots done by a hairdresser, I would be asking for my money back. So I absolutely haven't, I had them done just before lockdown – fortunately. But the dark hairs are coming through a lot."

In the caption, Ruth revealed she has been using Touch of Silver shampoo to help with the colouring. "NO I haven't had my roots/highlights done," she wrote. "I do use a brightening shampoo for blonde hair a couple of times a week though... #isolationhair."

The This Morning host showed off her roots

Many fans were quick to respond, with many sympathising with her roots coming through. "I'm in the same boat... dark/grey roots, no nails and a fringe needing help pronto," wrote one, while another remarked: "I don't know how you manage it, but for some reason the root growth really suits you!" A third post read: "Looking nice as ever there Ruth. My hair has behaved slightly better than I thought it would but colour really does need doing now!!"

The video comes shortly after the 60-year-old was once again forced to deny that she had broken lockdown rules or made any changes to her look at all. Ruth wrote on Instagram: "Absolutely have NOT had highlights or anything else done to my hair... I literally washed it!!!" Some of her famous friends left supportive comments, including Amanda Holden, who posted a heart emoji, and Loose Women co-star Saira Khan, who wrote: "Looking fresh, radiant and glowing."

