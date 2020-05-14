Lorraine Kelly's gorgeous Miss Selfridge dress is just £18 in the ASOS sale How beautiful did she look in this dress?

Lorraine Kelly has continued to impress us with her gorgeous early morning outfits on her daily Good Morning Britain segment, and lately she's been wearing some affordable high street buys that are currently in the sale! Winning. In April, the star wowed fans in a chic geometric shirt dress from & Other Stories, which is now reduced from £85 to £57.80 at ASOS. Equally, the Miss Selfridge frock Lorraine wore on Wednesday is now only £18 in the same sale. Tempted?

Lorraine loves to wear high street brands on the show

The presenter is styled by Bronagh Webster, who is head of wardrobe on the Lorraine show - though the pair are currently working separately due to social distancing guidelines, of course. While Lorraine has decided not to post her fashion credits on her social media pages as she used to, fans are often desperate to find out her outfit details during the show!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's gorgeous gingham Oasis dress has fans rushing to buy it

Miss Selfridge snake midi shirt dress, £18, ASOS

Like a lot of us, Lorraine has been honest about her struggles during lockdown, and shared a relatable beauty dilemma recently. She joked about her hair on the show after a fan tweeted her, writing: "Lorraine I want to cut your fringe!", to which she replied, tagging her hairdresser: "I know Suzanne - it's getting desperate - I miss @MaleekaRobb!"

& Other Stories printed belted shirt dress, £57.80, ASOS

She was even forced to defend herself during the show on Tuesday, after some viewers suggested she had broken isolation rules to visit her hairstylist. "Somebody said that I've been to the hairdressers… honestly, I haven't! My hair's just growing. You can't see it but I've got wee sort of - [to Dr Hillary] it's all starting to go a bit your colour underneath! That wasn't an insult I was just saying!"

MORE: Charity T-shirts we love that support the NHS

Loading the player...



WATCH: Lorraine denies seeing a hairdresser during lockdown

Of course, most stars are without their usual glam squads for television at the moment, so we're not surprised Lorraine is pining for her hairdresser like the rest of us! She also previously revealed that she had given her husband an at-home trim with electric clippers. Sharing a clip, she told the camera: "Week four of lockdown - things are getting pretty desperate, Steve's hair is really really long, so I've got these things. I've never done this before, but I'm going to attempt to cut his hair."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.