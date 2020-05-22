Didn't Lorraine Kelly look lovely on Friday morning's episode of Good Morning Britain? The star was pretty in pink in a floaty leopard-print dress from affordable high street store Dorothy Perkins, and we even think it's mighty similar to the Duchess of Cambridge's L.K.Bennett dress that she wore for her most recent virtual appearance. With its fluttery butterfly sleeves, fuchsia pattern and midi length, it's officially a royal dupe!

Pink Leopard Print Ruffle Midi Dress, £34.20, Dorothy Perkins

Even better, Lorraine's latest frock is currently reduced in the Dorothy Perkins sale, from £38 down to £34.20. It's available to shop at all sizes, though we reckon she might spark a sell-out. Worn with trainers, heels or espadrille wedges like Duchess Kate, it's most definitely a versatile buy.

Lorraine looked lovely in her floaty dress

Beloved presenter Lorraine is dressed for her show by ITV's head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster, who has been continuing to work with the star from a distance. Lorraine often favours high street styles and has recently rocked other colourful outfits from the likes of River Island, Marks and Spencer and Miss Selfridge.

Kate wore her pink L.K.Bennett dress for a recent video appearance

The TV host, who has been keeping fans' spirits up with her sweet social media posts, has continued to present her own segment on Good Morning Britain with co-host Doctor Hilary since the coronavirus lockdown - and though she has decided to stop posting her daily outfits on her Instagram page, many viewers are still keen to hunt down her fashion choices.

At home, Lorraine was recently reunited with 24-year-old daughter Rosie, who had been living in Singapore for four years until recently. After returning home, Rosie self-isolated in a flat by herself until she could move back in with her parents.

Speaking to HELLO! of the sweet moment, Lorraine said: "It was hard but I knew that she was doing the right thing and being very responsible. It was so good this week to finally manage to see her in person and give her a much longed-for cuddle, and it is wonderful for the whole family – me, [husband] Steve, Rosie and of course our beloved dog Angus – to be together at last."