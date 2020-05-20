Lorraine Kelly brought the sunshine with her outfit choice on Wednesday's Good Morning Britain! The star looked beautiful in a bold yellow frock from one of her favourite high-street brands, River Island. Doesn't that bright colour look beautiful with Lorraine's garden tan? Even better, the flattering midi is still available to shop if you want to steal the presenter's style.

Lorraine looked gorgeous in her yellow outfit

Lorraine's choice is the 'Yellow puff sleeve midi shirt dress', which costs £55 online and is currently available in all sizes. With metallic button details and a chic tie-waist silhouette, we're not surprised the TV host loves it - plus she's known to have a wardrobe packed with classic shirt dresses.

The elegant frock is also available in simple black or white if you prefer a simpler style. We could totally see the Duchess of Sussex rocking these gorgeous lightweight dresses for sunny outdoor engagements!

Yellow puff sleeve midi shirt dress, £55, River Island

Lorraine has continued to present her own segment on Good Morning Britain with co-host Doctor Hilary since the coronavirus lockdown - and though she has decided to stop posting her daily outfits on her Instagram page, many viewers are still keen to hunt down her fashion choices.

The star is styled as usual by the show's head of wardrobe Bronagh Webster, though the pair are working separately due to the social distancing guidelines. Lorraine's loyal glam squad are known to be very close, so we bet they are all missing each other.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly's most gorgeous outfits

Lorraine's long-time hair and makeup artist Helen Hand has previously told HELLO! of the presenter's youthful style: "Lorraine is fit and healthy, a natural beauty. Doing things like Zumba, finding exercise that you enjoy, changing your shape gives you that natural confidence to be able to try more looks and feel comfortable in your own skin. I would say Lorraine is more open to experimenting now. Having Bronagh styling her so well has made such a difference, and just being happy!"

