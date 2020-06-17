How beautiful are these snaps of Strictly star Ola Jordan and her little girl Ella? Ola took to Instagram to share the sweet pictures on Tuesday, and it's safe to say we're all a bit in love with baby Ella's smiling facial expressions! We couldn't help but notice the professional dancer's gorgeous floaty dress, too, which is a bargain buy from River Island. The pretty shirt dress is the perfect cover-up for lounging around the house in, and no doubt Ola loves its comfy, loose style.

MORE: Alex Jones' white River Island frock is the summer dress we all need

Ola shared the gorgeous snaps on Instagram

Captioning her adorable photos, the dance star wrote: "When Mummy makes you take hundreds of selfies before we go out!" Ola's dress is River Island's 'Pink spot print frill midi shirt dress', costing £46, which is luckily still available to shop in all sizes.

Pink spot print frill midi shirt dress, £46, River Island

Sweetly, her baby daughter was also dressed in a dotty print, which Ola later revealed was from a Spanish childrenswear boutique called H Kidswear. Unsurprisingly, her friends and followers were quick to comment on her adorable new photographs, with Ruth Langsford writing: "Gorgeous!" and Lisa Snowdon adding: "Ahhhhhh so sooooooo cute." We have to agree!

The gorgeous photoshoot comes after Ola and husband James Jordan opened up to HELLO! about the sadness Ola feels because her parents are yet to meet their granddaughter.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's £16 Mango blouse looks like it's worth hundreds

"Ella hasn't really seen many people, and my dad cried the other day, he said he just wanted to hold her," Ola said. "I was FaceTiming my mum and dad and Ella was watching the phone. My dad was making all of these noises and speaking to her, and she was really smiling and moving and my poor dad just bursts into tears!"

Loading the player...



WATCH: James Jordan shares cute video of baby Ella's first swim

James added: "But at the end of the day, we wouldn't want to put them at risk on a plane." Ola agreed, adding: "The thing is, I don't know when it would be safe for them. I don't want to put them at risk. Even if everyone starts flying tomorrow, I'd still want them to wait."

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.