Good Morning Britain's Ranvir Singh is officially part of the Loose Women family! Joining the panel alongside her brand new co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Saira Khan and Carol McGiffin, the TV star certainly dressed to impress for her first day at the office. Donning a turquoise cowl neck dress from the M&S Per Una collection, the mum-of-one smiled from ear-to-ear as she embraced her new role on the hit ITV show. Accessorising her desk-to-daywear outfit with a silver jewellery set, Ranvir wore her dark hair in a sleek straight style and opted for natural makeup, which consisted of brown eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a delicate pink lipstick.

Ranvir wore a turquoise dress for her Loose Women debut

Loving her look? While Ranvir's particular dress is no longer available, we've found a number of stylish alternatives from Phase Eight, French Connection and Gina Bacconi and - and they're all included in the John Lewis sale!

Phase Eight Elaina dress, reduced from £120 to £75, John Lewis

Reduced from £120 down to £75, this Phase Eight midi dress features an asymmetric hem, semi-sheer sleeves and a figure-flattering waist-tie belt. Currently available in UK sizes 8-18 on the John Lewis website, coordinate this vibrant number with a pair of nude or brown wedges and statement earrings to match. You can also wear it to the office, just add a chic pair of ballet pumps or box-fresh trainers.

French Connection Esmi dress, reduced from £125 to £62, John Lewis

We're obsessed with this simple and sleek style from one of Meghan Markle's go-to fashion brands - French Connection. Reduced from £125 down to £62, this teal bodycon is available in sizes 8-16 and it's perfect for the boardroom.

Gina Bacconi Jamina dress, reduced from £180 to £90, John Lewis

Similar to Ranvir's Loose Women dress, this gorgeous aqua number features three-quarter length sleeves and a fitted silhouette. Reduced by 50 percent, you can shop this head-turning dress for just £90, but you better act quick - it's selling fast. Available in UK sizes 8, 10, 18 and 20, you can also shop it in tangerine and bright pink.

