Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a £25 Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Kelly looked so glamorous in her latest outfit

Megan Bull

Ready for summer, Kelly Brook headed to London's Global Radio Studios on Wednesday, wearing the dreamiest black and white Topshop dress - and we need it. Coordinating with statement gold hooped earrings, a black crossbody bag from Gucci and a pair of box-fresh white platform trainers, fans of the star are loving her latest outfit, and so are we. Showing off her natural beauty, Kelly swept her brunette hair into a low ponytail and opted for glowy, natural makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a subtle brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, bronzed cheeks, and berry-kissed lips to match - stunning. Loving Kelly's look? We've got the lowdown…

SHOP: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Kelly wore a Topshop midi dress on Wednesday. IMAGE: Backgrid

Reduced from £49 down to £25, Kelly's midi dress is a total bargain buy! Still available in UK sizes 6-14, it's adorned in a black, white, and lime green checkered print, and features a square-neck, billowing three-quarter length balloon sleeves, and a statement side split. Perfect for all occasions, team with a pair of black wedges and a lime green clutch for all your garden party needs or take a leaf out of Kelly's book and go more casual by adding a pair of trainers and a black crossbody bag into the mix. 

Checked dress, reduced from £49 to £25, Topshop

Regularly sending fans wild with her summer wardrobe, Kelly has certainly made a stylish return to Global's London offices this week. On Monday the radio star stepped out in an orange floral dress - also from Topshop - and her 1.2million Instagram followers quickly fell in love with it. "70s chic," wrote one. "Ridiculously beautiful," added another. 

VIDEO: Kelly Brook Plays Hello! Goodbye!

On Tuesday, Kelly headed to the office once again, this time wearing a floral frock in a gorgeous red and white print. Giving off major bohemian vibes, her midi dress certainly turned heads with its plunging square neckline, statement ruffles, and figure-flattering silhouette. We can't wait to see what other dreamy dresses Kelly has in store this summer!

