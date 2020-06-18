Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a £25 Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Ready for summer, Kelly Brook headed to London's Global Radio Studios on Wednesday, wearing the dreamiest black and white Topshop dress - and we need it. Coordinating with statement gold hooped earrings, a black crossbody bag from Gucci and a pair of box-fresh white platform trainers, fans of the star are loving her latest outfit, and so are we. Showing off her natural beauty, Kelly swept her brunette hair into a low ponytail and opted for glowy, natural makeup. Her eyes were dusted in a subtle brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, bronzed cheeks, and berry-kissed lips to match - stunning. Loving Kelly's look? We've got the lowdown…

SHOP: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Kelly wore a Topshop midi dress on Wednesday. IMAGE: Backgrid

Reduced from £49 down to £25, Kelly's midi dress is a total bargain buy! Still available in UK sizes 6-14, it's adorned in a black, white, and lime green checkered print, and features a square-neck, billowing three-quarter length balloon sleeves, and a statement side split. Perfect for all occasions, team with a pair of black wedges and a lime green clutch for all your garden party needs or take a leaf out of Kelly's book and go more casual by adding a pair of trainers and a black crossbody bag into the mix.

Checked dress, reduced from £49 to £25, Topshop

Regularly sending fans wild with her summer wardrobe, Kelly has certainly made a stylish return to Global's London offices this week. On Monday the radio star stepped out in an orange floral dress - also from Topshop - and her 1.2million Instagram followers quickly fell in love with it. "70s chic," wrote one. "Ridiculously beautiful," added another.

VIDEO: Kelly Brook Plays Hello! Goodbye!

On Tuesday, Kelly headed to the office once again, this time wearing a floral frock in a gorgeous red and white print. Giving off major bohemian vibes, her midi dress certainly turned heads with its plunging square neckline, statement ruffles, and figure-flattering silhouette. We can't wait to see what other dreamy dresses Kelly has in store this summer!

