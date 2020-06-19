Jennifer Lopez just wore the most glamorous lockdown outfit you've EVER seen

Forget loungewear and pyjamas, Jennifer Lopez is rocking designer co-ords and knee-high boots in lockdown! Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the global superstar graced our feeds with snaps of her latest outfit - and it's so glamorous. Pictured in a brown suede jacket, matching leather shorts and a pair of platform knee-high boots, the mum-of-two amped up her look with a white crossbody bag from coach, a white tank top, gold hoop earrings, and tinted shield sunglasses. She swept her caramel hair into a sleek updo and opted for dewy makeup - which consisted of a smokey-brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, bronzer, and a nude lipgloss to match.

RELATED: Angelina Jolie and Meghan Markle's favourite shoes are on sale at up to 50% off

The singer posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram

Captioning the photo "A whole mood @Coach," JLo certainly impressed her 124million Instagram followers. "I'm loving this outfit," wrote one. "We love a boujee Queen," added another. Loving the singer's latest outfit? Good news, it turns out Jen's crossbody bag is in the Coach sale - and it's 50% off. Giving off major retro vibes, the 'Rambler' is crafted from glovetanned leather and features a sporty Varsity Stripe. Reduced from £450 down to £225, this stylish bag is the perfect accessory for all occasions.

READ: The sweet way Pippa Middleton dresses son Arthur like his royal cousins Princes George and Louis

Rambler crossbody bag, reduced from £450 to £225, Coach

Keeping busy in lockdown, the singer had worn her glamorous co-ord to work on new material in the studio. Posting on social media an hour later, Jen shared a photo of herself in a pair of headphones, which she captioned: "I cannot wait for you to hear what we've been working on pa' ti."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez Welcomes Adorable New Family Member

Remaining positive amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the star has certainly had her hands full as of late. Back in May, the mum-of-two revealed that she'd been forced to cancel her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. Despite feeling "heartbroken" about putting her wedding plans on hold, the 50-year-old has said she is optimistic that their big day "could be better" than they'd hoped when they finally get to tie the knot. With such incredible lockdown fashion, we can only imagine what show-stopping wedding dress Jen has in store for the big day!

MORE: Disney's wedding dress line has launched and they're even more beautiful than we imagined

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.