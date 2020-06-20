Ruth Langsford's bargain denim jacket is the perfect wardrobe staple we all need But it won't hang around for long

Ruth Langsford delighted fans on Saturday morning when she revealed her bargain denim jacket from her QVC range is finally back in stock – just in time for summer!

Fans have gone so wild for the wardrobe staple that the last time it was available it sold out in just three minutes. There are two colour options, dark indigo and mid-wash, which both feature long sleeves and a shirt collar.

MORE: Ruth Langsford apologises after slip-up in new QVC fashion line

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shows off her favourite denim jacket

At the moment, the dark indigo version is still available in sizes 12 – 16, as is the mid-wash colourway. And it can be all yours for the bargain price of £42.96. So if you want to grab it before it's gone again, you'd better be quick!

Ruth Langsford's denim jacket, £42.96, QVC

Sharing her exciting news on her Instagram Stories, Ruth shared a snap of herself in the QVC studios holding up the dark indigo version. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "IT'S BACK! My denim jacket sold out before in three minutes but it's available now!"

The last time her jacket was in stock, fans couldn't stop raving about it. "Love your denim jacket... I have the darker blue, it's soo soft and comfortable to wear," one said. Whilst another happy shopper remarked: "Very happy with my first ever QVC order ie indigo denim jacket, lovely and soft absolutely perfect. Look forward to many more purchases from your range."

MORE: Ruth Langsford unveils her number 1 home buy – and we all need it

You'd better be quick if you want one

Even Ruth's Loose Women colleague Saira Khan is a fan, previously commenting: "I love your denim jacket - it is the BEST. So soft and light - perfect over a maxi dress."

If you're looking for something to wear underneath the jacket, Ruth has also designed a new summer midi dress. The belted dress comes in two fabulous prints or four block colours, and in sizes XS-3XL – our summer wardrobe is sorted, then!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.