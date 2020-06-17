Ruth Langsford apologises after slip-up in new QVC fashion line The This Morning star was called out by a fan on Instagram

Ruth Langsford's excitement over her new fashion range for QVC was short-lived after she was forced to apologise to a fan. The This Morning star shared a stylish photo of herself modelling her new summer midi dress, which comes in a range of colours, when she was called out by a fan for incorrectly describing the wardrobe staple.

Initially, Ruth wrote: "Here are all the colours in my belted maxi dress!" But when one fan commented that she was 6ft tall and the dress was "not a maxi dress", Ruth rushed to correct her mistake.

Ruth quickly corrected her mistake

"I'm SO sorry Emma… you're right, it's not a maxi it's a midi dress. I have amended the text… thank you for pointing that out! However, I do have a maxi dress in my range in Tall length x."

True to her word, Ruth did change her caption to read "midi" instead of "maxi". The dress in question is now available to order via QVC's website. What's more, it comes in two fabulous prints or four block colours, and in sizes XS-3XL.

Ruth Langsford's belted midi dress comes in four colours

As part of the pre-launch, the belted midi dress is currently available online at the discounted price of £44.98. Sure to pair perfectly with trainers or heels, Ruth's dress is the ideal choice for a laid back BBQ or something a little more formal.

Since launching her QVC collection, viewers have been flocking to shop Ruth's range and with so many sell-out items, the TV star has been filming regular updates to keep shoppers informed.

On Friday, the star wore a sunset red jacket from her new collection, and needless to say, fans went wild for the look, causing the red shade to sell out online within 24 hours of Ruth posting it. Priced at £42.96, Ruth's jacket can currently be bought in two other colours - black and white - but the khaki version, like the red, has already sold out.

