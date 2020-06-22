Charlotte Hawkins surprises fans in a bold leopard print dress - and it's selling fast

Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins certainly made a statement in her latest outfit when she headed to the Classic FM studios on Sunday. Turning heads in a bold leopard print dress from British brand Sosandar - a favourite among celebrities Stacey Solomon and Amanda Holden - the mum-of-one looked absolutely beautiful in her blue midi - and it's selling fast. Keeping all eyes on her vibrant frock, Charlotte styled her blonde hair in a bouncy blowdry and opted for natural makeup. She wore a silver eyeshadow complete with voluminous lashes, rosy blusher, and a gorgeous pink lipgloss to finish.

Charlotte posted a photo of her leopard print dress on Instagram

Priced at £59, Charlotte's shirt dress features a statement collar, figure-flattering waist-tie belt and a curved hem. Still available in UK sizes 6-16, Sosandar recommends pairing this patterned frock with a black biker jacket and matching ankle boots for an effortlessly cool look. Feeling more casual? Coordinate with box-fresh trainers and a denim jacket for a more summery vibe.

Leopard print shirt dress, £59, Sosandar

Often wowing in her colourful ensembles and bold prints, Charlotte certainly knows how to make an entrance. On-hand for Royal Ascot 2020 last week, the TV presenter sent her fans wild on Tuesday when she stepped out in the dreamiest rainbow dress from Claire Mischevani. Accessorising her pastel-hued maxi with a bespoke aqua and Fuschia hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Milliner, Charlotte delivered a masterclass in tactical colour-clashing - and we're officially inspired.

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkins' Style File

Bringing her style A-game to the races for day four, on Friday the presenter also made waves when she donned a Bond-esque ivory and white tuxedo suit, complete with a plunging waistcoat. Amping up her formal attire with black stilettos, a floral hat from Justine Bradley-Hill Millinery, silver dangly earrings, and a trusty martini to match, Charlotte's 198k Instagram followers were clearly impressed. "Adore this look, Charlotte. You look incredible," wrote one. "Best outfit of the year," added another.

