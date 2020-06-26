Amanda Holden just stole our hearts in this slinky satin evening dress

Amanda Holden was dressed to the nines for her Heart Radio show on Friday morning! The star went all out in a beautiful green midi dress from Reiss, which would work just as easily for a special occasion look as a summer frock. Posing for her fans on Instagram as usual, she teamed her look with a golden tan, strappy nude heels and a bold red manicure. Green is definitely your colour, Amanda!

Amanda looked gorgeous in green

Even better, the presenter's silky pick is still available to shop - and it's in the sale. Chosen as always by her fashion stylist Karl Willett, Amanda wore the Reiss 'Aya' dress, which is currently reduced from £185 to £120. The party frock is made in a skimming satiny material and features an asymmetric neckline and hem.

Aya Draped Satin Midi Dress, £120, Reiss

Plenty of Amanda's fans and friends reacted to her choice of party dress for her morning at the studio, with pal Jenni Falconer joking: "Almost wore that dress this morning! Looks great on you." Another fan added: "Hello green goddess!"

True to form, the Britain's Got Talent judge has continued to share her daily outfits with her followers throughout the coronavirus lockdown - whether it's her pyjamas for a day working at home or a glittering red carpet gown for taking out the bins!

While her Heart Radio looks are a little less extravagant, they're always guaranteed to be gorgeous. On Wednesday, it was a sweet orange mini dress from French Connection, while Thursday's look saw her rocking a fitted button-up dress from another of her favourite brands Melissa Odabash.

Wearing French Connection

The star has been celebrating the launch of her latest collection with Fenn Wright Manson, too, and recently revealed how she gets inspired to create her clothes.

Rocking Melissa Odabash on Thursday

"What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people," she said. "And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

