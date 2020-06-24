Amanda Holden drives fans wild in her dreamiest outfit yet

Amanda Holden never fails to amaze us with her enviable wardrobe – and Wednesday's outfit choice was no different, in fact, we think it's her dreamiest look to date!

The TV star looked heatwave ready in a stunning orange short-sleeve mini dress from French Connection, and fans went wild for the floaty lightweight number.

MORE: Amanda Holden wears her yellow beach dress to work

We love Amanda Holden's orange mini dress

The frock features an all-over lip and heart print, a flattering V neckline, self-tie belt and delicate ruching at the shoulders – perfect with either a pair of trainers or heels, just like Amanda's tan strappy pair from Very.

Plus, it's currently only £59 in the sale but it's selling fast, so if you want to follow in Amanda's footsteps, you'd better be quick!

MORE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging mini dress could be her most daring look yet

Neon Short Sleeve Dress, £59, French Connection

Sharing her winning look from the Heart offices on Instagram, Amanda captioned the snap: "#morning the future's bright the future is… @thisisheart." Fans certainly agreed, with one commenting: "OMG lovely queen Mandy, orange for today. This dress is so cute." Another added: "You look fabulous Amanda." While a third wrote: "Stunning! What more can you say?" And a fourth said: "You look beautiful as always."

It's been an incredibly exciting couple of weeks for Amanda, whose latest collection with Fenn Wright Manson hit online stores earlier in June. Comprising of versatile dresses, blouses and tailored trousers, each piece will hold its own in your wardrobe for years to come.

Taking to Instagram ahead of the launch, Amanda shared a video of herself being interviewed by her daughter Hollie about the new collection, and the star made some surprising revelations. When asked: "Do you imagine all of the clothes yourself or did someone help you with the process?" Amanda told her daughter: "That’s a really interesting question. So obviously we have a team of people around.

"What I tend to do, is go through my own wardrobe, and pick out some of my favourite pieces that I know work well on my body, and that I know would work well on all kinds of shapes and sizes, because hopefully my collection suits a lot of people. And then I find scraps of material or pieces of vintage material and I bring everything in and we have a whole discussion with a lot of coffee and a lot of biscuits, with all the ladies, and then we come up with some ideas."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.