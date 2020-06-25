Alex Jones' pastel mini dress totally wows The One Show viewers - and it's in the sale It's another knockout on-screen look…

How gorgeous did Alex Jones look on Thursday evening's The One Show? The presenter looked beautiful in another chic pick, wearing a pretty mini dress from Sandro. We have no doubt that the show's viewers will be rushing to find out her outfit details, and perhaps even snap up the star's style picks as usual. Dressed as always by her go-to fashion stylist Tess Wright, Alex rocked the pastel outfit with a gorgeous swipe of coral lipstick, too. Swoon!

Paisley mini dress, £224, Sandro @ Farfetch

Alex's dress is the 'paisley print mini dress' from Sandro, which is currently reduced from £280 down to £224. And while she teamed hers with a pair of strappy nude heels, we reckon it would look just as lovely with trainers or flat sandals.

Alex returned from her second maternity leave in January, and her loyal stylist Tess recently told HELLO! that she was keen to change up her style on her return to the show.

Rocking a River Island dress

"Alex is back from maternity and is hosting The One Show after having her second son Kit so we wanted to shake things up a bit with regards to her style," she said.

Alex recently wowed in Topshop

Discussing the presenter's go-to brands and styles, she added that comfort is really important. "Her favourite silhouette would probably be a wide-leg jean and a lovely soft knit in a bright colour," she said. "Alex also loves a midi dress in a bright colour or pretty print, something she can throw on and feel comfortable sitting on the sofa or standing interviewing guests."

Alex certainly does love her wide-leg jeans, and often wears her favourite flattering picks from Marks & Spencer, Warehouse and Whistles on the show.

WATCH: Alex cuts her own fringe before the show!

And as for when she's at home with her children, not much changes according to Tess! "I know that she's like me - with two small children she loves comfort, practicality and anything you can throw in the washing machine," she said. "She is a massive M&S fan as their collections are really affordable and practical - especially Autograph, as it's super stylish."

