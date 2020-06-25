Michelle Keegan leaves fans speechless with stunning bikini snap on hottest day of the year The actress shared the picture on her Instagram stories

Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far in the UK, but the temperature rose a little bit more when Michelle Keegan posted a stunning picture of herself in a bikini whilst sunbathing in her garden.

Sharing the snap on her Instagram Stories, the BBC actress could be seen smiling at the camera whilst donning her favourite sunglasses and a ruffled black bikini top which she first wore during a holiday to Dubai in 2014 with then boyfriend Mark Wright.

Michelle posing in her gorgeous black bikini

She completed her effortless summer look with a pair of denim shorts and a gorgeous bow on her hair. The Our Girl star wrote across the snap: "Bit of me this," alongside a sunshine emoji.

Following her tanning session, the 33-year-old treated herself to a delicious mint ice cream. Sharing a picture of her special treat, she dared her fans by telling them: "Name a better ice cream flavour... I'll wait."

The sunny snap comes a day after Michelle showed off her stunning abs and finally revealed the secret to her slender figure.

The Our Girl actress recently showed off her abs

"I've been doing the @trainwright workouts for weeks now, thank you @wrighty_ and @joshwright4444 for keeping me active and motivated during this time... Now for the 30 day plan! Let's go!" she told her followers. Opening up about his wife's fitness, Mark recently told The Mirror: "Michelle is extremely fit and definitely stronger than me in a few areas.

"I'm not saying she can lift more weights, but she can do a plank longer, she's better at squatting, and she's got a cracking set of abs."