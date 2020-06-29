Amanda Holden's flirty and flattering lace dress is just so sophisticated We can see why she named it after Kate Middleton!

Amanda Holden headed back to the Heart Radio studios for another week hosting the daily breakfast show on Monday, and she stepped into her formalwear for the occasion! The star pulled another of her favourite Fenn Wright Manson pieces from her wardrobe, opting for the 'Kate' dress from her collection – and we can totally see why she named this one after the Duchess of Cambridge. Made in pale blue with a pretty lace overlay and flirty fluttery sleeves, we could definitely see Kate rocking it!

Kate dress, £199, Fenn Wright Manson at John Lewis

Of the dress, Amanda has previously said: "This is one of my favourite pieces: classic style, finished in a feminine lace that’s perfect for any occasion – a wedding, dinner or summer party."

The pencil dress is made in a similar silhouette to Duchess Kate's favourites

The Fenn Wright Manson website adds: "Named after Kate Middleton, the Kate dress is a showpiece style from the Amanda Holden collection, and the perfect wedding guest outfit."

It's clear that Amanda is a fan of royal style, since she also named another dress in her range after the Duchess of Sussex.

Amanda's 'Meghan' dress, £199

Made in Meghan's gorgeous favourite blue shade, the Britain's Got Talent judge says of the frock: "I love the cut of this dress – it's a style of dress that my wardrobe has plenty of! I've named it after Meghan as it's something I've seen her in regularly; the colour and cut are influenced by her effortless style."

Amanda often shares her favourite fashion pieces with her loyal fans, and on Sunday she revealed she'd added a meaningful new piece of jewellery to her collection – and from one of Duchess Meghan's favourite brands, at that!

Posting a snap of the Edge of Ember friendship bracelet, she wrote: "All proceeds of this beautiful bracelet go to @blkwomenshealth." The design features a delicate pastel pink cord and two interconnected gold circles which represent unity and solidarity – how lovely is that?

