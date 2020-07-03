Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a Zara fringed jacket - and you won't believe the price Kelly's Zara jacket can also be worn as a shirt

Giving fans major style envy, Kelly Brook stepped out in a white fringed jacket from Zara on Thursday - and we need it. Heading to the Global studios in London, the Heart FM DJ looked so chic in her latest desk-to-daywear ensemble, courtesy of the British high street. Pairing her statement studded jacket with a pair of blue straight leg jeans, white stiletto pumps, black-tinted sunglasses, and a chunky tote bag to match, Kelly looked as lovely as ever. She wore her brunette hair down in a sleek straight style and opted for dewy, natural makeup.

SHOP: Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a £25 Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Kelly paired her Zara jacket with blue jeans and stilettos

Want to get your hands on Kelly's Zara jacket? Good news - it's just £49.99 and is still available to shop in most sizes! The ultimate hybrid, thanks to its classic collar and button fastenings along the front, Kelly's gorgeous buy can be styled as either a summer jacket or a shirt. Coordinate with a chic black mini dress and heels for post-lockdown drinks with the girls or take a leaf out of Kelly's book and go smart-casual by adding a pair of jeans and sunglasses.

READ: Amanda Holden's silky leopard print dress is giving us that Friday feeling

Fringed jacket, £49.99, Zara

Since returning to the Global studios last month, the TV and radio star has stepped out in a number of gorgeous outfits for work. On Monday she was photographed wearing a bargain buy from F&F at Tesco. Looking beautiful in a blue broderie anglaise mini dress, she teamed her floaty frock with a denim jacket and a classic pair of Chanel espadrilles.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Brook Plays Hello! Goodbye!

A fan of high street brands, Kelly often wears affordable yet fashionable pieces, and back in June she was pictured walking to the Global studios in a checked summer dress from Topshop. Coordinating with statement gold hooped earrings, a black crossbody bag from Gucci and a pair of box-fresh white platform trainers, Kelly's dress had been reduced from £49 down to £25.

MORE: Inside Kelly Brook's incredible living room at £3million London home

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.