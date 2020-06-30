Kelly Brook's gorgeous mini dress is a bargain from Tesco – but you could never tell Supermarket styling!

Kelly Brook has been pictured strolling in London once again in a gorgeous summer outfit – and this time it's a bargain buy from F&F at Tesco! The star shopped at the popular supermarket for her pretty broderie anglaise mini dress, but you could never tell, right? Teaming the floaty frock with a denim jacket and a classic pair of Chanel espadrilles, the model perfectly blended both designer and affordable pieces.

Kelly was spotted wearing a bargain Tesco sun dress

The pictures, published on the Mail Online, show Kelly strolling with star pal Preeya Kalidas, who also looked lovely in a pair of on-trend cycling shorts and a slouchy jumper.

Kelly's pretty blue dress isn't available to shop online, but you better be sure to check out the clothing aisles next time you're at Tesco. The star is an ambassador for the supermarket's affordable clothing range, so we're not surprised her summer mini is a staple in her everyday wardrobe.

Kelly's white linen dress is also from Tesco

In fact, it's not the first time she's shocked fans with her bargain Tesco picks. In May, she wowed with a gorgeous shot taken in her garden, wearing a beautiful linen dress that you would never guess came from the supermarket!

"Who says you can’t get glammed up to garden?! I mean how cute is this linen summer dress," she wrote of her chic outfit.

This floral midi costs just £22 at Tesco

She has also posted a photo of a bold red summer dress with her followers, and recently shared a bargain £22 floral midi as she snapped a selfie from the back of a taxi.

Who says supermarket style isn't ultra chic? Kelly's certainly not alone, since Lorraine Kelly has been known to wear her bargain Asda buys to front her Good Morning Britain segment – and even the Duchess of Cambridge loves to buy her children's clothes in Sainsbury's.