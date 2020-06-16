Kelly Brook sends fans wild in a Topshop summer dress - and it's selling fast

Ready for summer, Kelly Brook stepped out in an orange floral dress from Topshop on Monday - and it's a summer must-have. Looking as lovely as ever, the TV and radio star posted a picture of her latest look on Instagram, which she captioned: "Back at Work Today!!! It's been a While @thismorning." Sending her 1.2million followers flocking to the shops in a bid to get their hands on it, Kelly's floral frock has since sold fast - so you better act quick. Still available in UK sizes 6-8 on the ASOS website, it's currently priced at just £36, reduced from £45.

Kelly posted a photo of her floral dress on Instagram

Sure to turn heads, Kelly's summer dress features a V-neck, puff sleeves, a stretch waist, and ruffle hem. Giving off major bohemian vibes, add brown wedges and a vibrant clutch bag for a sophisticated garden party look or go casual and accessorise with box-fresh trainers and a trusty tote bag.

Topshop floral dress, £36, ASOS

Posing up a storm in the Chelsea Physic Garden, the Heart FM DJ wore her brunette hair down in loose, voluminous curls and opted for a dewy makeup look. Her eyes were dusted in a smokey brown shadow complete with a lick of mascara, rosy blusher, and a berry-kissed lipgloss to match. Receiving an outpouring of praise from her adoring fans, Kelly's Instagram followers couldn't help but comment on her summery ensemble, with several asking where she had bought her floral dress from. "70s chic," wrote one. "Ridiculously beautiful," added another.

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, just last week Kelly wowed in a white linen dress from F&F at Tesco. Posting a photo of her gorgeous maxi on Instagram, she captioned it: "Who says you can't get Glammed up to Garden?! I mean how cute is this Linen Summer Dress @fandfclothing #stayhome #staysafe." Priced at just £25, fans were no doubt impressed by her gorgeous bargain buy, which is still available.

