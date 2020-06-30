Victoria Beckham shares surprising secret about new collection The former Spice Girl spilled the beans on Instagram

Victoria Beckham's Scribble Print line features some of the most impressive pieces from her new collection.

Featuring chic dresses and shirts, each cream piece is etched with striking black scribbles, the meaning of which have been a mystery up until now.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows of her lighter hair look

But after being asked numerous times about the scribbled messaging, the former Spice Girl has finally revealed that the drawings are "what the design team were doodling as they were working on it".

Victoria made the reveal on Instagram

Alongside a photo of the beautiful Scarf Neck Blouse, Victoria explained: "The Scribble print from #VBSS20. People always ask me what it says – it’s what the design team were doodling as they were working on it!"

Scarf Neck Blouse, £750, Victoria Beckham

A description of the shirt, which costs £750, on VB's website says: "Handwritten scribbles are a defining prints in the spring/summer 2020 collection. This blouse features the motif on silk crepe de chine tailored for an oversized silhouette. Pair it with heritage fabric tailoring to emulate the runway show styling or jeans for a casually polished look."

Victoria's Instagram followers were smitten with the print, and many took to the comment section of the star's post to say so.

"Love that print," wrote one, with another adding: "Obsessed." It seems the doting mum's former bandmate, Mel C, was also a fan of the unique collection, as the singer couldn't resist liking the post.

An hour later, the designer shared a short clip of "the scribble print on the runway," and we're totally obsessed with the floaty Front Drape Belted Midi Skirt and Scarf Neck Blouse combo.

Fans, too, loved the dreamy pairing. One fashionista commented: "Fabulous waist feature, love the partially hidden belt." Another gushed: "Love this. And the strappy heels seem to continue the print. Really fun."

