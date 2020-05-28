Loved Lorraine Kelly's purple printed dress? We've tracked it down and it's selling like hot cakes Lorraine Kelly is fond of an ASOS purchase on lockdown…

Lorraine Kelly's work wardrobe gives us daily inspiration for our back-to-work outfits. Yes, we're loving being able to wear joggers as we do our morning Zoom calls with the boss, but we're getting excited at the idea of strutting into the office wearing a boardroom-ready frock. Lorraine's latest work dress on Thursday's show is going straight into our virtual basket - the 60-year-old TV star opted for an & Other Stories dress that is currently stocked on ASOS. And do you want the best news? It's currently on sale. But a lot of sizes have already sold out so you need to be quick if you love Lorraine's look.

& Other Stories purple printed dress, £57.80, ASOS

The purple printed shirt dress, £57.80, suited Lorraine's complexion perfectly, and it would appear the morning TV presenter matched her dress with a smoky purple eye.

Beauty wise, the mum-of-one revealed on the show that she hadn't resorted to an at-home hair dye job but admitted she was very close. Telling hairdresser Jamie Stevens she had rather cunningly created a zig-zag parting to disguise any regrowth.

If you're a fan of our national treasure Lorraine, be sure to watch HELLO!'s editor-in-chief Rosie Nixon interview the ITV veteran at 3pm on Thursday afternoon. Head straight to the HELLO UK Instagram account to watch.

