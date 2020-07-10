Christine Lampard's ultra-elegant floral dress is in the ASOS sale

Christine Lampard looked oh-so-lovely on Thursday's Loose Women show, didn't she? The star chose another gorgeous dress for the show, this time turning to star favourite brand Ghost for her latest look. The chic frock is made in a skimming crepe fabric with beautiful floral details – and even better, we've spotted it in the sale at ASOS. Reduced by 20 per cent, it's unsurprisingly selling out fast…

Christine looked gorgeous in her Ghost dress

The presenter's pick is the 'Fleurette crepe floral midi dress' by the brand, which now costs £103.20 instead of its usual £129. Christine was dressed as always by her on-screen stylists Bertie Bowen and Gemma Shanley, just like the rest of the Loose ladies.

She teamed her pretty floral frock with her usual glowing makeup, and chose to style her signature raven hair straight and glossy, with a few tousled waves to frame her face.

Ghost Fleurette dress, £103.20, ASOS

Christine has most certainly been wowing viewers with her outfits on the show, wearing everything from Zara to L.K.Bennett and one of her favourite Irish labels, Joe Noe.

One of her stand out looks was the gorgeous puff sleeve dress she wore earlier in July – we're still swooning over it! The £19.99 Zara dress unsurprisingly quickly sold out, but we're hopeful there will be more stock soon.

Looking gorgeous wearing Zara

Christine also rocked a rainbow floral dress from L.K.Bennett on the show, worn with her hair swept back in a chic chignon bun.

Sharing a beautiful selfie on Instagram, she wrote: "Florals on Friday with my @loosewomen @staceysolomon @1judilove @instaglogran Dress from @lkbennettlondon."

