Charlotte Hawkins floors GMB viewers in the dreamiest emerald dress

Charlotte Hawkins is fast-becoming a style icon thanks to her show-stopping summer wardrobe - and her latest look certainly has us feeling inspired. Donning a gorgeous green dress from London designer Hasan Hejazi, the Good Morning Britain presenter floored fans on Thursday when she stepped out in the most gorgeous desk-to-daywear ensemble. Teaming her vibrant midi with nude stilettos, Charlotte styled her blonde hair in loose curls and coordinated with natural and glowy makeup.

SHOP: Ruth Langford's fans are obsessed with her flattering red dress

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Charlotte Hawkins' Style File

Charlotte posted a photo of her gorgeous green dress on Instagram

Looking as radiant as ever, Charlotte modelled the brand's emerald shirt dress, which is made with soft-touch satin and features a fluted frill hem, button cuffs, and a statement buckled belt at the waist. Priced at £179, we can see this silky number selling fast. Looking for something less pricey? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives...

Emerald shirt dress, £179, Hasan Hejazi

Boden - a favourite fashion brand of The Duchess of Cambridge - is selling this near-identical version in linen. A summer staple perfect for the coming months, it's been reduced from £90 to £45 and is also available in three other colours: blue, white and yellow.

READ: Stacey Solomon's psychedelic pyjama set is seriously cool

Olivia linen shirt dress, reduced from £90 to £45, Boden

We're obsessed with this side tie satin midi from & Other Stories. A total bargain buy, it's been reduced from £79 to £39 in the sale. Fitted with long sleeves, a defined waist, v-neck, and a sarong style wrap detail, we can see this gorgeous green number paired with nude heels and a chic clutch bag to match.

Satin wrap dress, reduced from £79 to £39, & Other Stories

Receiving the seal of approval from her 200k Instagram followers, not long after posting a picture of her outfit, Charlotte received dozens of compliments from her adoring fans. "Beautiful dress and I love the colour," wrote one. "Absolutely love the dress! It's definitely your colour Charlotte," added another. We can’t wait to see what other outfits she has in store.

MORE: Louise Redknapp just wore the most amazing bright pink shoes - and fans can't get enough

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.