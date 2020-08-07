Vogue Williams dresses baby daughter in pink frock and she's too cute for words Gigi Margaux was born in July

Vogue Williams recently opened up about her daughter's enviable wardrobe – and we can see what she means! The mother-of-two shared an Instagram snap of her baby rocking a pink and white checked summer dress and it really is the picture of cuteness.

"How cute is this outfit!" Vogue wrote, before adding that it was kindly gifted from Maggie & Me boutique.

WATCH: Vogue Williams clarifies how to pronounce daughter's French name

In this week's issue of HELLO!, the Irish model and DJ introduced her daughter Gigi Margaux in an exclusive interview alongside husband Spencer Matthews.

She spoke about her newborn's already extensive wardrobe, saying: "I've always, always wanted a little girl – I mean, her wardrobe is already quite extensive. I hope nobody buys me any more baby clothes because we've definitely got enough until she's 18 months. I couldn't help myself."

Vogue welcomed her little girl in July

Vogue, who gave birth on Wednesday 22 July in a private room at London's Chelsea and Westminster Hospital, added: "We were told she was a boy really early on in my pregnancy. I thought: 'Imagine if it's a boy and I have all these baby girl clothes up until a year and a half old.'

"So when it was confirmed she was a girl, I was absolutely delighted. It was an overwhelming feeling of happiness, and – I'm not usually a crier – I did cry. It was a long day and I was exhausted, emotional, and so happy and delighted that everything went smoothly and safely. That's all you really want."

Earlier this week, Vogue also clarified how to say her daughter's name, revealing that it is pronounced the French way. Addressing her Instagram followers, she said in a video: "Filters working wonders. There's lots of questions about our daughter's name. It is Gigi Margaux, it is not Gigi. It's Gigi. And it is not short for anything either, and I love it!"

