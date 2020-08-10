Mark Wright's sister Natalya, 20, has popped up all over the ASOS website modelling the brand's gorgeous swimwear! Looking beautiful and bronzed in a number of bikinis, the Instagram star looks to have shot the photos during the family's recent trip to Spain – and is that a glimpse at their gorgeous villa we see? We spy a pool, pretty festoon lights and gorgeous rustic stone bricks in the snaps. Due to social distancing rules, many models are shooting their own images for clothing websites – and we think Natalya did an amazing job!

MORE: Lightweight face masks for the hot summer months

Natalya posed in front of some incredible views

The star rocks everything from floaty beach skirts to bandeau bikinis and triangle designs in the sunny photographs. And with prices ranging from just £12, we wouldn't be surprised if fans rushed to snap up her picks.

Loading the player...



WATCH: The Wrights' family holiday

Natalya joined her parents, brother Mark Wright and his wife Michelle Keegan and sister Jess Wright and her fiancé William Lee-Kemp on a recent trip to Spain, which saw them fly out to Marbella and then on to Mallorca. Mark and Michelle then went on to Ibiza before returning home to quarantine in the UK following the new coronavirus guidelines.

SHOP: 14 easy chuck-on summer dresses we're adding to our basket right now

Both Michelle and Natalya were recently asked to be bridesmaids for bride-to-be Jess, who recently shared a sweet video showing how she asked her closest friends and family to play a special role in her big day.

Bandeau bikini, from £14, ASOS

Surprising each of them on their doorsteps with a balloon filled with a flower and a personalised poem, actress Michelle was clearly emotional - telling her sister-in-law she was "shaking", and wanted nothing more than to give her a hug.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.