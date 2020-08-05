Kelly Brook has one of the best swimwear collections we've ever seen! It doesn't hurt that whatever she wears fits her figure like a glove, but when it comes to bathing suits, she wins hands down.

The 40-year-old stripped down to a tiny red leopard print swimsuit on Tuesday to enjoy a relaxing dip in a hot tub with her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi and their pet pooch Teddy.

WATCH: Kelly Brook shares glimpse inside staycation cabin

The trio are currently enjoying a staycation at the luxury, members-only, Babington House in Somerset.

Sharing four cute snaps of them splashing around in the bubbling water, Kelly certainly made her fans jaws drop. "Gorgeous," wrote one. "Lucky man," added another. A third agreed, writing: "Luckiest guy on the planet!"

Kelly Brook delighted fans with her loved-up selfies

We can't find Kelly's exact swimsuit, but we've unearthed this equally curve-flattering number on ASOS that we reckon the brunette beauty would love.

Priced at just £14.50 in the sale, the Brave Soul High Leg swimsuit features a scoop neck and cross straps. All you need to do is add water!

Brave Soul High Leg Leopard Print Swimsuit, £14.50, ASOS

Earlier this week, Kelly shocked us all when she shared a gorgeous behind-the-scenes picture from her latest calendar shoot. The model looked incredible as she posed on a sand dune wearing nothing but a skimpy gold swimsuit.

Her fans were in awe of the gorgeous look – with famous faces including Abbey Clancy and Helen Flanagan chiming in with cries of "Wow" and "Wowzer". The metallic number would certainly inject some serious glamour into any staycation wardrobe this year!

Kelly has been delighting her Instagram followers with behind-the-scenes memories from her calendar shoot. She sent her fans into meltdown with a stunning snap of herself wearing a white oversized shirt.

The model's Instagram followers flocked to the comment section of her sensational post to let her know just how flawless she looked. "Holy moly, she's on fire!" one wrote. "Wow, stunning," added a second, with a third noting: "Incredible!" We'll definitely be taking style notes from Kelly this summer!

