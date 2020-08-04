There's no denying that Mark Wright's family are a good-looking bunch. First, his mum almost broke the internet in a bargain Tesco swimsuit, and now, his baby sister Natalya has practically sold out an ASOS dress.

The 19-year-old showed off her phenomenal figure in a daring, thigh-skimming floral frock from the online retailer – and fans loved it so much, it flew off the virtual shelves within hours!

But the good news is, it's now back in stock! The 'Cowl Neck Ruched Side Beach Sundress' comes in a gorgeous watercolour floral print and features adjustable cami straps and a drawstring hem.

If you're not feeling as daring as Natalya, you can always adjust the bottom of the dress so it hangs slightly lower than right underneath your behind – as modelled by the lifestyle influencer.

You need to be super-speedy to get your hands on this £28 bargain though, as once again, it's selling fast! It's worth keeping an eye on it though, as it's possible it could be restocked again thanks to its huge success.

Cowl Neck Ruched Side Beach Sundress, £28, ASOS

Natalya is no stranger to showing off her bargain fashion finds and often posts stunning photos on her Instagram. Just last month, the teenager showed off a number of striking bikinis during her family trip to Mallorca.

The younger sister of former TOWIE stars Mark and Jessica looked stunning in a maroon two-piece from Pretty Little Thing, while striking a series of poses in front of a bare whitewashed wall.

Sharing four images of herself in the bikini, Natalya wrote: "Couldn’t choose so here’s 4… @prettylittlething bikini."

The brunette was scouted by Select Model Management, who have Daisy Lowe, Sam Rollison and David Gandy on their books, at the age of just 16.

