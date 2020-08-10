Andrea McLean floors fans in a plunging red dress from Oliver Bonas This might be her best look yet

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Monday, Andrea McLean floored fans when she stepped out in a plunging red dress from high-street favourite, Oliver Bonas. Looking as lovely as ever in her beautifully bold midi, the mum-of-two certainly kept all eyes on her while presenting the hit ITV show alongside Denise Welch, Coleen Nolan, and Judi Love. Keeping cool in her sleeveless frock, Andrea styled her brunette hair in loose curls and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Accentuating her dark eyes with a smokey brown shadow, she completed her look with a rosy blusher and pale pink lipgloss.

Obsessed with her ravishing red dress? Good news, you can shop Andrea's stylish fit and flare for just £79.50. Still available in all sizes, it combines soft waist pleats with bold panelling to create an extremely flattering silhouette. Perfect for all occasions, team with a bold red lip, statement earrings, and heels for a sultry date night look. Searching for something more casual? Pair your new purchase with box-fresh trainers or sandals to run errands in the heat.

Andrea always looks gorgeous in red, and the presenter has been spotted wearing her go-to shade a lot recently. Just last week she donned the dreamiest floral dress from Nobody's Child – a favourite fashion brand of Stacey Solomon. Adorned in a pink and red ditsy print, Andrea's 90s inspired maxi dress was a total bargain buy at just £35 online. Fitted with a V-neck, button-up front, and short sleeves, not long after making her Loose Women appearance, Andrea's dress had already sold out in most sizes.

Last month she also had fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her fiery-red midi from H&M. Donning a £24.99 cotton crêpe dress from the brand, Andrea's summer dress featured a statement square neckline, buttons down the front, dramatic puff sleeves, and a detachable tie belt at the waist

