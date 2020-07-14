Mrs Hinch models £18 bargain dress as she shows off results of hair transformation We love the Instagram star's dress!

Mrs Hinch, also known as Sophie Hinchliffe, modelled a gorgeous spotted Missguided dress on Tuesday, and we were left in disbelief when we found out it had only cost her £18!

Taking to Instagram, the doting mum shared a clip of herself modelling the chic frock, telling the camera: "Just before I go guys, this dress, £18 from Misguided. It's stretchy, it comes in all different patterns, but I really like it so I just thought I'd share it with you."

Across the clip, Sophie added text that read: "Just before I go guys, I'm really impressed with this dress. I bought it from Misguided. They also have different patterns. Have a lovely day."

Sophie donned the Bardot dress in Dalmatian print, but thanks to her colossal following, the print is now only available in one remaining size.

Thankfully, there are plenty of other fabulous prints to choose from, including multi-coloured stripes, funky pink swirls and even a show-stopping zebra print!

Bardot dress in Dalmatian print, £18, Misguided

And as Sophie said, the jersey dress is super stretchy, making it a comfortable but glam choice no matter what your diary throws at you.

Hours before showing off her fabulous bargain buy, the famous Instagrammer revealed that she'd undergone something of a hair transformation!

Sophie paid a visit to Feather salon in Chelmsford, where she underwent the chop.

Her long, blonde locks normally fall all the way down her back, but Sophie had them all chopped off into a shoulder-blade grazing bob – and we're in love with her new look!

Alongside a before-and-after photo, the Instagram star wrote: "Thank you Boo! I cannot explain how amazing this feels. I braved the snip! What do you guys think?"

