The One Show's Alex Jones is a Baywatch beach babe in red hot swimsuit

Alex Jones has been taking a break from presenting The One Show to soak up the sunshine in Lanzarote with her husband Charlie and three children Teddy, Kit and Annie.

The warm weather has allowed the star to showcase her holiday wardrobe, which includes a gorgeous cherry red swimsuit. Channelling Baywatch, Alex was pictured striding out of the ocean in the scoop-neck swimsuit which highlighted her toned figure.

© Instagram Alex looked incredible in a bold red swimsuit

Her straight brunette hair remained dry, indicating Alex had only gone for a leisurely dip in the ocean, while black sunglasses shielded her eyes from the sun.

This is not the first time that Alex has shared a glimpse into her holiday. Earlier this week, she revealed her children also have gorgeous holiday attire when they posed for a mirror selfie.

© Instagram The One Show presenter is holidaying in Lanzarote

Dressed in their summer gear, Alex's two sons Teddy and Kit twinned in gingham shorts and sunglasses, whilst little Annie could be seen rocking a pretty summer dress adorned with flowers.

Meanwhile, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant kept it casual in a black T-shirt emblazoned with a mini red heart which she teamed with a pair of high-waisted trousers and yellow flip-flops.

© Instagram The One Show star's three children looked cute in their summer wardrobes

When she's not holidaying with her family, Alex is often dressed in midi dresses, tailored trousers and heels, with her TV wardrobe being the envy of many of her followers. While she admitted to HELLO! that she's always loved classic styles, such as those championed by Olivia Palermo, Sarah Jessica Parker and Victoria Beckham, she described her daily fashion when she's off-screen as "French."

She explained in January 2024: "Well, right now I am fresh from playgroup and a run! But usually my style is very much inspired by anything French. I like trench coats, blazers and jeans, clothes that are well cut, and wearing good quality basics that you can mix and match. I'm a coat fanatic, I love shopping for jackets and coats."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Alex described her personal style as "French"

While Alex, who has worked on The One Show for 13 years, has managed to balance her busy career with raising a family, she has been refreshingly open about the fact that it can sometimes be "chaos."

“I wish I knew the secret, but I don't. It's chaos most days. I don't know whether the balance really exists. I give myself the hardest time because like a lot of women, I work full time. Although, I'm lucky because I do have some time in the mornings to spend with the children. But when they’re at school, I'm not there then to pick them up or to put them to bed in the evenings," she said.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Alex Jones reveals her 5 crucial style lessons

"We’re all trying our best and if you feel you're giving it your all (and I don't know any mother who isn't), then you can't do any more. Some weeks are better than others and you've just got to go with the flow."

We have no doubt she's cherishing her low-key beach days with her family away from the spotlight.

READ NEXT: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lavish family holidays with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet