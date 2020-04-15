Alex Jones looked lovely once again on Wednesday night's The One Show, wearing a gorgeous floral dress and chic black heels. The star - who loves to champion the high street with her looks – chose Topshop and Zara for her latest on-screen appearance, and we reckon fans will approve!

Alex looked beautiful in a Topshop dress and Zara heels

Alex's pretty floral dress is Topshop's 'Spot Angel Sleeve Midi Dress', and costs just £39 online - but hurry, because it's selling out quickly! The flattering design, with floaty butterfly sleeves and a subtle leg split, comes in a number of other colours and patterns - and is proving to be a celebrity favourite, since it's also the same style Tana Ramsay recently chose for son Oscar's sweet first birthday celebrations.

Spot Angel Sleeve Midi Dress, £39, Topshop

Alex looked gorgeous with fresh glowing makeup and her hair styled in her signature sleek bob – all created by herself, since she is no longer working with hair and makeup artists amid the coronavirus lockdown. During Tuesday's show she even scolded the cameramen for featuring her in too many close-ups! We think she looks stunning, MUA or not – don't you agree?

Despite her jokes, Alex has spoken about how sad she is to be away from her usual team at the show. Admitting to her followers that she's devastated for her colleagues, the star shared a video of herself applying her makeup on her Instagram Story, writing in the caption: "We can't have any makeup artists anymore and it breaks my heart because after nearly a decade, our team of girls are very close friends and this is a game-changer for them financially."

She continued: "Plus I'm terrible at doing makeup but #thistooshallpass, we'll be reunited soon and my face will be so grateful!" She then tagged her go-to makeup artists and close friends Liz Beckett, Jo Penford, Ali Dunwell and Helen Harrall. The presenter continues to work with her fashion stylist Tess Wright (from a distance!), who helps her choose all her stylish outfits for the show.

