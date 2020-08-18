We've been so used to seeing Kelly Brook in bikinis over the last few weeks, we'd almost forgotten how incredible she also looks fully clothed.

But since she's been back at her day job at Heart FM, Kelly has given us some incredible looks to admire, and her latest outfit might be our most favourite yet!

MORE: Kelly Brook nails heatwave dressing in the most gorgeous minidress

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off glamorous work outfit

The 40-year-old pulled off one of the trickiest trends to master, wearing a beautiful belted boiler suit from Mint Velvet on Tuesday.

Kelly's relaxed camel number features a slightly wide-leg, short sleeves and has a minimal yet safari-inspired feel that we love. Finished with gold-tone buttons along the front and pockets, it can be cinched at the waist with the matching tonal belt.

But if you don't want to part with £119, we've tracked down some great dupes – and they're currently in the sale!

Kelly Brook looked amazing in her boiler suit

Topshop's 'White Horn Button Boiler Suit' is now £30 reduced from £55 and features the same utility-style as Kelly's. & Other Stories also has a great option in cream, reduced from £89 down to £57.

It's the fastest finger first though as both styles are selling out quickly!

White Horn Button Boilersuit, £30, Topshop

Kelly accessorised her look with beautiful, vintage-inspired necklaces from Kirstie Le Marque. If the name rings a bell it's because Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the amazing brand, and was sporting their star pendant during her recent holiday.

WOW: Vogue Williams looks incredible just three weeks after giving birth

Belted Workwear Boilersuit, £57, & Other Stories

Kelly opted for "nautical vibes" by layering two anchor and compass pendant chains, with the gold contrasting beautifully against her camel-coloured boilersuit.

Looking to recreate her bling on a budget? We absolutely love this compass necklace from & Other Stories – it looks so much more expensive than its £17 price tag.

Compass Pendant Necklace, £17, & Other Stories

Kelly has been delighting fans with her summer looks in recent weeks; from her jaw-dropping gold swimsuit to her £22 Tesco dress, she's the queen of versatile dressing.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.