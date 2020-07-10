Holly Willoughby says goodbye to This Morning in Rixo dress of dreams Holly is taking a well-earned break from the ITV show

Holly Willoughby has certainly given us that Friday feeling thanks to her beautiful floral-print midi dress – and it's still in stock!

The 39-year-old saved her best look for last, as she brightened up the This Morning studio on her last day before she and co-star Phillip Schofield take a well-earned break for the summer.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's figure-hugging dress is more affordable than you might think

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby announces break from This Morning

Holly's Rixo 'Quinn' frock is cut from mid-weight cotton and decorated with an original, hand-painted floral print. It features pretty ruffles along the puffed sleeves and hips, with dramatic front splits that create beautiful movement through the floaty skirt.

At the moment it's still available in all sizes and while it's a little pricey at £265, it will remain an essential staple in your wardrobe for years to come.

Holly Willoughby wore a gorgeous Rixo dress for her final This Morning

Sharing her first full-length photo since lockdown began thanks to her co-star Alison Hammond, who took the pretty snap, Holly wrote on Instagram: "Don’t get to say this often... morning Friday!...Ooooo @rixo thank you for my final dress of the series... see you on @thismorning at 10am! Also special mention to @alisonhammond55 for her Photography skills."

Rochelle Humes was the first to comment on Holly's stunning final look, writing: "I love this and the hair." Another fan wrote: "Love the dress." And a third added: "I love your outfits! Always look beautiful."

MORE: Holly Willoughby contemplates major post-lockdown hair transformation

Rixo 'Quinn Ruffled Floral-Print' Midi Dress, £265, Net A Porter

It will be a while before we're treated to Holly's gorgeous fashion choices now that she won't be a daily fixture on our TV screens. She and Phil usually take breaks from the show during term holidays and the summer, before returning in September.

On Thursday, the pair announced that Friday's show would be their last for the time being. After the competition item, the presenters were discussing their disbelief at being in the middle of July already. Holly, looking in shock at her co-star, said: "Oh it's just Friday 10 July [tomorrow], like doesn't it sometimes freak you out that we're in July? This year has just like, it's the 10 July guys!"

Agreeing with his colleague, Phillip said: "I don't know what day it is, I don't know what month it is, we're just sort of plodding along." He then added: "And is that because it's the last day?" to which Holly cheerily shouted: "And it's our last day!" We're counting down the days until their return!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.