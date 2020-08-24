Charlotte Hawkins sends jaws dropping in a leopard print mini dress

Giving off major Carrie Bradshaw vibes, Good Morning Britain's Charlotte Hawkins certainly made a statement when she stepped out in a leopard print mini dress on Sunday. Unafraid to experiment with bright colours and bold prints, the fashion-forward presenter looked as lovely as ever while presenting her weekly show for Classic FM.

Donning the 'Elsie' dress from Rebecca Rhoades Clothing, Charlotte's latest look featured a nipped-in waistline and signature flared skirt complete with a double frill hemline. Teaming her floaty frock with beige peep-toe stilettos, she styled her blonde hair in loose curls and opted for natural and dewy makeup.

Loving her look? Good news, you can still shop Charlotte's mini dress online for £168. Available in UK sizes 6-16, the brand recommends pairing your new purchase with either converse or boots for a super stylish day time look.

GMB's Charlotte looked lovely in leopard print

Heading out for drinks with the girls? Or searching for that perfect date night dress? We can see this neon number teamed with a statement red lip and colour-coordinated stilettos.

If you're looking for a more purse-friendly option, we think this lovely Quiz number will do just the trick. Currently priced at just £14.99 in the sale, you can't go wrong!

Leopard Sunset Elsie Mini, £168, Rebecca Rhoades

Posting a photo of her desk-to-daywear ensemble on Instagram, Charlotte certainly received the seal of approval from her 202k followers, and we can see why. "Simply stunning," wrote one. "That dress is so pretty," added another.

Revered for her effortlessly elegant sense of style, the Good Morning Britain presenter often wows in the dreamiest dresses from the likes of Rebecca Rhoades, Forever Unique, French Connection, and L.K.Bennett.

Multicoloured Leopard Print Wrap Dress, £14.99, Quiz

Most recently she appeared on the breakfast show wearing a turquoise tea dress from Forever Unique, priced at £100. Adorned in a butterfly and floral print, it featured sheer sleeves, a high neck, and a figure-flattering tie-belt. Sharing snaps of her summery style, one fan commented: "Love you in these dresses Charlotte they suit you perfectly." Meanwhile, another wrote, "Wow this dress looks fabulous on you."

