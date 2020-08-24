David Beckham just admitted he wears wife Victoria's makeup – and you won't believe his favourite product Oh, to live with a beauty mogul…

David Beckham has always been open about his grooming routine and the beauty products he loves to use – and now he's revealed that he loves to wear wife Victoria's popular makeup line, too! During an Instagram Live between the fashion designer and her loyal hairdresser Ken Paves, supportive David couldn't resist leaving some comments on the video – even revealing that he'd run out of his favourite product!

Victoria sweetly revealed that her husband is her "best model" for the beauty line, while Ken added that he loves the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser in the shade Golden. Who can resist that glow?

The football star continued to comment on the video, telling fans that daughter Harper was watching from home – with Victoria adding: "I can see a message from David saying he's run out of serum. I will bring some home."

Healthy skin set, £300, Cult Beauty

No doubt the whole Beckham clan have a stockpile of VB beauty products to trial at home – we wonder if nine-year-old Harper has had a play too!

The luxurious brand, loved by fans for its clean beauty credentials and natural, glowing aesthetic, is now stocked on Cult Beauty, where you can buy a kit including both of David's favourite products.

Other fan favourites include the compact Smokey Eye Bricks, £50, and Bitten Lip Tint, £32, for recreating Victoria's signature pout.

David loves Victoria's Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturiser, £92

On Sunday, the star shared a gorgeous makeup-free snap to show off the results of her serum and golden moisturiser combo, which are also the product staples that David favours.

"Free the freckles. No makeup, just Power Serum + Golden #VBGlow," she wrote in the caption.

Victoria showed off her freckles in a recent photo

Fans were quick to compliment Victoria on her flawless complexion, with one writing: "Your skin looks absolutely incredible. Can't wait to try your products," and another adding: "Yes freckles!! Such a beauty." A third remarked: "You look great without makeup, I even think better than with!"

