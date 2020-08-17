Victoria Beckham sparks Spice Girls frenzy with latest photos of Romeo's model girlfriend Mia The fashion designer found a new model for her latest clothing collection

Victoria Beckham has dropped her new VVB Pre Autumn Winter clothing collection, and it appears she didn't need to look far to find someone to model her outfits! Not only does her eldest son Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz regularly sport the fashion designer's pieces, but Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan has also become the star of her new campaign.

Several photos Victoria shared on her Instagram show the 17-year-old modelling a trench coat, wide-leg trousers, abstract blouses and a chic grey suit. "The new drop of #VVB is here. Art work by @mimimoocher," VB captioned the photos. While the tie-sleeve coat retails for £695, the slim-fit cabaret-inspired shirts both cost £300, but we predict all will sell-out quickly.

With Mia's blonde hair parted down the centre and styled up into a high bun, combined with her chic clothing, it's not hard to understand why Victoria's fans were quick to liken her to VB's role in the Spice Girls. She has even nailed Posh Spice's straight-faced, smouldering expression!

"Spice up your life," one joked in the comments section, while another follower added: "I’m feeling this!! Very spice girls first world tour!!!" A third wrote: "Very spice girls 90s vibe," and a fourth remarked: "Love the nod to the 90s in these looks!"

Tie-sleeve trench coat, £695, Victoria Beckham

Meanwhile, others also noted that VB clearly has a very close relationship with her sons' partners. "I love how much you love your sons' girlfriends and fiancè," one of the comments read. The latest snaps of Mia comes after VB posted several other photos of Nicola wearing her designs, from dresses to T-shirts and even workout gear.

Slim-fit shirt, £300, Victoria Beckham

Nicola even paid tribute to her soon-to-be mother-in-law with her choice of outfit when she announced her engagement to Brooklyn. The bright yellow tiered frock was from Victoria's collection and featured a ruffled waist and an asymmetric cami neckline. We wonder what outfits Mia and Nicola will wear next...

