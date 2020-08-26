Louise Redknapp just showed us a whole new way to wear jeans The former Strictly star looked fierce

Louise Redknapp just seriously switched up her jeans game!

Known for pairing a stylish pair of jeans with a vintage top or shirt, on Tuesday, Louise took things up a notch when she wore a sharp blazer, black top and show-stopping heels of the same colour.

Alongside the photo of her get-up, the 45-year-old wrote: "Mom jeans are a big trend this season. These ones are perfect from Topshop."

We're just as obsessed with Tophop's 'Bleach Mom Tapered Jeans' as Louise, and at £39.99, they're a total steal!

Louise is known for her love of uniquely shaped jeans, and even dedicated an entire blog post to flares earlier in the month!

Louise looked so fierce!

The former Strictly star explained that denim trends tend to come back around, adding that she prefers to pair anything wide-legged with a vintage style tee or relaxed blazer.

The fashionista wrote: "Denim trends always come back round, The 70’s Flare is no exception I remember some years back loving my J Brand Love Stories flares and here I am again looking forward to getting those flares back on.

"The style I always thinks works best is a vintage style tee, a relaxed blazer a cute knit… maybe even a cardigan or a good simple sweatshirt."

Bleach Mom Tapered Jeans, £39.99, Topshop

Jeans are clearly a staple in Louise's wardrobe.

In a separate blog post, she even revealed that the timeless staple plays a part in her holiday wardrobe shopping, as when packing for sunnier climes she likes to know that she will be able to wear pieces with a pair of jeans once she returns to cooler London.

"A simple short and top is also an essential when packing my holiday bag. All of the bits that I take away with me are things that I can wear with a pair of jeans when I’m back in London," penned Louise.

