Louise Redknapp may have returned to the dreary UK, but she made it very clear her mind is still in Ibiza after sharing another phenomenal bikini photo.

The former Strictly star has been wowing us with her swimwear choices over the last few weeks, and Tuesday was no exception.

Posting a throwback photo to her time on the White Isle shorting after returning home, Louise looked sensational posing in a plunging black bikini, finishing her look with an oversized white shirt draped over her shoulders.

Sipping a hot beverage, Louise captioned the photo with: "It's all about the coffee for in the morning @nespresso.uk."

Louise Redknapp loves a shirt over her bikini

The singer's latest bikini snap comes just a week after she floored fans wearing a 'Two-tone Seersucker Bandeau Bikini' by Hunza G.

Needless to say, it wasn't long before fans flocked to the comment section to gush over Louise's look. "Stunning Lou," wrote one. "This bikini is gorgeous you look amazing Lou," added another, with a third commenting: "Absolutely stunning babe."

The mum-of-two also added an oversized shirt and explained on her blog, Lou Loves by Louise, the thinking behind her stylish pairing.

Two-tone Seersucker Bandeau Bikini, £135, Net-A-Porter

"For me, daytime holiday outfits are the most important – I only really feel comfortable in bikinis if I have something cool to wear over them," she wrote.

"Be that an oversized linen shirt, which never dates and is also an investment that you will use time and time again… they will never go out of fashion."

Praising her bikini, she added: "My Hunza G bikinis are amongst some of my comfiest bikini’s and as they are all one size – they really do deliver on a one size fits all (and coming from me who has a bigger bust – that’s super important!)."

