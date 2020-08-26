Billie Faiers' flattering white swimsuit is an H&M summer staple The former TOWIE star looked unreal

Billie Faiers is currently lapping up the Greek sunshine with her family, and on Tuesday the star shared a photo of herself in a sensational white swimsuit by H&M.

It wasn't long before the doting mum's fans filled the comment section with gushing comments, and it's easy to see why her Instagram followers were bowled over.

Standing in the crystal clear ocean, Billie could be seen smiling as she looked out to sea.

With her hair pulled back into a chic bun, and her eyes protected by a stylish pair of oversized shades, the 30-year-old looked every inch the Greek goddess.

Billie looked flawless

But it was her crisp white H&M swimsuit that really stole the show.

Featuring a buckled waist and low-cut neckline, we were amazed to discover that the brand's 'Ribbed Belted Swimsuit' is currently on sale for just £15.

Ribbed Belted Swimsuit, £15, H&M

How's that for a bargain?

As for Billie's followers, their sweet comments included: "Always look amazing", "OMG actual goddess" and "You look amazing Billie."

We second that!

It's not the first time recently that Billie has caused a stir wearing a gorgeous one-piece.

Last month, she once again left fans in awe when she shared a snap of herself in a pink and red one-piece from luxury lingerie brand Agent Provocateur.

As she celebrated a friend's birthday in the Cotswolds, she showed off the swimsuit, which featured a cheeky printed heart pattern.

Also boasting pearlised heart hardware and a high-cut legline, it's no wonder that the look once again won rave reviews from Billie's followers.

"Need that heart swimsuit," wrote one.

"Love your swimsuit," added another, while a third commented: "That costume!"

We wish our summer swimsuit game was as strong as Billie's!

