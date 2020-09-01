Amanda Holden returns to work in ultra-chic white outfit - and we've spotted it ALL in the sale The star was back at Heart Radio on Tuesday

Amanda Holden is back hosting the Heart Radio breakfast show, and of course she chose a gorgeous outfit to mark her return!

The star rocked a head-to-toe white look for her trip to the Global studios on Tuesday, choosing to shop in the Karen Millen sales for the outfit. Sharing a Boomerang video on her Instagram page, she wrote: "So great to be BACK on @thisisheart #breakfast this morning - outfit @karen_millen."

Amanda looked beautiful in her Karen Millen outfit

Her chic outfit consisted of a high-neck bodycon top from the brand, and a gorgeous pleated midi skirt with a slit in the leg. Even better, we've spotted both in the sale, but they're selling quickly.

WATCH: Amanda's style over the years

Amanda's fitted top is reduced from £45 down to £29.25, while her skirt is currently down to £65 from £130. She finished her look with a pair of white Gianvito Rossi perspex heels.

Skirt, £65, and Top, £29.25, Karen Millen

The presenter soaked up a little more sun before returning to work following the bank holiday weekend, and shared a gorgeous photo as she posed in a hot tub wearing a patriotic swimsuit on Saturday.

Amanda looked sensational in the Britain's Got Talent-inspired one piece, which featured a low-cut back, plunging neckline and was cut high on the legs, as she perched on the edge of her hot tub with a glass of champagne in hand.

Amanda posed in her swimsuit during the bank holiday weekend

Captioning the snap, she wrote: "Get out the bubbles it’s the weekend! @bgt returns to @itv tomorrow at 6:30pm."

Monki striped swimsuit, £15, ASOS

Amanda's red, white and blue swimsuit is from Solid and Striped, but is sadly no longer available to buy. There are plenty of similar options available on The Outnet, however - plus we've spotted this bargain version from Monki for £15! Tempted?

