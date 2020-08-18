Lorraine Kelly opened up the family album and shared a sweet snapshot with her Instagram followers this week. The TV star posted a lovely photo showing her with her husband of 28 years, Steve Smith, taken during their 2019 holiday to India.

MORE: Piers Morgan's wife Celia shares upsetting news

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lorraine Viewers Shocked After Spotting Birthday Blunder For Meghan Markle

"Exactly a year ago we were in glorious #Rajasthan- such an amazing experience. Fantastic people. The food was AMAZING and so much to experience. Hope we can return someday. #India #jaipur #jodhpur #udaipur #happy #holidays #memories xx," Lorraine, 60, captioned the post.

MORE: Inside Lorraine Kelly's stunning Buckinghamshire family home

Lorraine shared a snapshot taken with husband Steve Smith in India

Lorraine and cameraman Steve have been married since 1992, and are parents to 26-year-old daughter Rosie. The star is currently enjoying a summer break from her TV show and is thought to have returned to her native Scotland.

MORE: Exclusive peek inside Lorraine Kelly's week: Strictly rumours and emotional reunion with parents

There are currently rumours doing the rounds that Lorraine has signed up to Strictly Come Dancing 2020. Her Good Morning Britain co-stars recently fuelled the fire by suggesting she has started social distancing with her mystery dance partner.

The couple pictured with their daughter, Rosie

Noting her absence from her TV show, Kate Garraway said: "One of the reasons that she is not here is that she's gone into a Strictly bubble! You know how they're talking about couples going into bubbles for social distancing? Lorraine is rumoured to be one of them."

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's incredible daily diet: what the TV presenter eats in a day

Kate previously appeared in Strictly in 2007 and said she would recommend doing it to Lorraine. "I guess I would! The bubble thing beforehand would be quite intense, I'm not sure I could cope with that bit. It's stressful enough doing that show. If I hear any gossip, I will tell you here obviously!" she shared.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Good Morning Britain stars think Lorraine has joined Strictly

However, Lorraine has previously said that she would never want to do Strictly. Speaking to Prima back in 2018, she explained: "I've been asked to Strictly, but I wouldn't say yes. Not in a million years. I love the show but would be rubbish. Anton Du Beke came on my show and said he’d teach me to dance, but when he tried, I went all Scottish and stiff and he said, 'Oh my God you're right, it's like holding a tree.'"