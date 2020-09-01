It may not have been the baby shower she had envisaged, but Rochelle Humes certainly stood out for all the right reasons during the special celebration over the weekend.

The This Morning star, who is due to give birth to a baby boy next month, looked absolutely breathtaking in a dramatic £610 Alexander Wang chain-detail dress.

Rochelle's ribbed frock features sculptural chain links across one shoulder, a cut out at the front and split cuffs on the sleeves. The stretch-jersey fabric also makes it the perfect material to hug Rochelle's growing baby bump beautifully.

Rochelle's husband Marvin Humes was among the first to comment on Rochelle's glamorous look, writing: "Elegant and glamorous… world class wife and mother right there... love you and can’t wait to meet our little man."

Rochelle Humes looked stunning in her dramatic designer frock

Other fans also gushed over the pregnant star's appearance, with one writing: "You look incredible!" A second added: "You are glowing." A third said: "Everything about this is just beautiful."

Rochelle shared a glimpse at the elegant party, held at Annabel’s in Mayfair, with a very special photo album on social media.

Posting a set of ten photos, captured by photographer Chelsea White, on her Instagram page, Rochelle gave a peek at what she called a "super intimate" gathering that was every bit as luxe as you’d expect.

The venue was filled with powder blue and ivory balloons as well as dreamy feather and floral arrangements, with the chic colour palette continued in gorgeous periwinkle blue and silver table settings.

Rochelle dedicated the photos she shared to her baby son, who will be a little brother to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and three-year-old Valentina. "You are showered with SO much love already little man…” she wrote.

“Yesterday was just perfect, I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear.

"Thank you to my bestie @georginacleverley for reminding me to always celebrate milestones like this one. It was super intimate for obvious reasons but, my family and close friends are all I need. @elari_events @chelseawhitephotog you are just magic.”

