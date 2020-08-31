Inside Rochelle Humes’ spectacular baby shower – attended by her lookalike sisters The 'This Morning' star will welcome a baby boy in October

The countdown is on for the arrival of Rochelle and Marvin Humes's baby son, and the mum-to-be had a chance to celebrate the coming arrival with her nearest and dearest – including her lookalike sisters Lili and Sophie – at the weekend. The This Morning star, who is expecting her third child in October, shared a glimpse at the elegant party, held at Annabel’s in Mayfair, with a very special photo album on social media.

Rochelle's BFF Georgina Cleverley shared a snap from inside the party on Instagram stories

Rochelle, who was stunning in a £610 Alexander Wang chain-detail dress that hugged her bump, shared a set of ten photos, captured by photographer Chelsea White, on her Instagram page, giving a peek at what she called a “super intimate” gathering that was every bit as luxe as you’d expect.

Rochelle shared a photo album from her 'super intimate' baby shower which was held at the weekend

The venue was filled with powder blue and ivory balloons as well as dreamy feather and floral arrangements, with the chic colour palette continued in gorgeous periwinkle blue and silver table settings.

Guests, meanwhile, enjoyed a selection of French wines and a menu of Burrata and tomatoes with gazpacho coulis, wild seabass with crushed royal jersey and sauce vierge, and pistachio raspberry Eton Mess.

Rochelle dedicated the photos she shared to her baby son, who will be a little brother to daughters Alaia-Mai, seven, and three-year-old Valentina.

“You are showered with SO much love already little man…” she wrote. “Yesterday was just perfect, I didn’t really want a baby shower this time around but I’m still smiling from ear to ear. Thank you to my bestie @georginacleverley for reminding me to always celebrate milestones like this one. It was super intimate for obvious reasons but, my family and close friends are all I need. @elari_events @chelseawhitephotog you are just magic.”