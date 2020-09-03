Harper Beckham matched her face mask to her uniform for her first day back at school – and it's adorable Mum Victoria revealed she had them made especially!

Victoria Beckham made sure daughter Harper was all set and prepped for her first day back at school following the summer holidays on Thursday – by getting her some sweet matching face masks to her uniform.

MORE: Where to buy fun face masks for kids

Sharing the impressive designs on her Instagram Story, the mum of four revealed the purple gingham face coverings, which also sweetly feature Harper's initials.

Victoria shared the sweet masks for Harper's day at school

She wrote: "Back to school for Harper Seven… we made these face masks for her by reusing her old school uniforms. So much kinder to the environment (and all those animals) than those disposable blue and white ones."

Loading the player...



WATCH: Victoria shares sweet video of Harper dancing

It's not surprising that fashion designer Victoria came up with the sweet designs, and no doubt Harper's school friends were impressed with her matching masks!

MORE: The sweet face masks worn by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed

The Beckhams have spent the majority of the summer isolating at their Cotswolds home, with a couple of trips abroad to Italy and Greece. Harper's first day back at school would suggest that they have relocated back to London, however, since the nine-year-old attends a prep school there.

Aside from her daughter's new face masks, Victoria has been sharing her latest fashion picks, as usual – posing in a gorgeous electric blue dress on her Instagram recently.

Victoria rocked bold blue on bank holiday Monday

"Blue for Bank Holiday Monday. Wearing one of the signature VB silhouettes, the Dolman sleeve midi x vb," she wrote.

In August, the star also revealed that her new sunglasses collection will debut in September, sharing a sneak peek of herself rocking a pair of the cool sunnies as she snuggled up to husband David Beckham for a sweet date night.