She may be associated with the classic LBD – but Victoria Beckham certainly knows how to make colour pop!

The fashion designer looked incredible in her latest Instagram selfie, posing with minimal makeup in the brightest blue frock we've seen her wear.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham wears stunning blue frock for glimpse inside her bedroom

Plugging her Victoria Beckham Beauty eyeliner, Victoria looked stunning in a vivid blue dolman sleeve midi dress from her latest collection.

The frock is constructed in the brand's signature silhouette and cut from fluid cady fabric. Featuring a nipped-in waist and narrow sleeves, it's a classic style that will be a staple in your wardrobe.

Victoria Beckham looked gorgeous wearing minimal makeup

If you want to add Victoria’s figure-skimming dress to your own closet, the £990 look is just a click away on her fashion brand’s website.

Dolman Sleeve Midi Dress in Bright Blue, £990, Victoria Beckham

Victoria actually wore the dress on Monday, but we imagine Wednesday's photo is a throwback because we can't see VB wearing the same dress twice in one week!

Sharing a brief video of her Bank Holiday style earlier this week, Victoria showed off the dreamy dress in a brightly lit dressing room flooded with natural light.

Victoria captioned the video: "Blue for Bank Holiday Monday. Wearing one of the signature VB silhouettes, the Dolman sleeve midi x vb."

Victoria slipped into one of her own creations for the Bank Holiday

The space where Victoria slipped into her stylish look is what fashion dreams are made of, with a massive white built-in wardrobe and dark plush carpet, along with a crystal chandelier and last but certainly not least, a fabulous green velvet sofa.

Most enviable of course are the rails filled with Victoria’s outfits that we’d definitely love to browse through. Victoria often shows that she’s her brand's best model.

Last month, she revealed that her new sunglasses collection will debut in September, sharing a sneak peek of herself rocking a pair of the cool sunnies as she snuggled up to husband David Beckham for a sweet date night.

