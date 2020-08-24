Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have returned from their staycation at Butlins with their family, and it looks like they had an amazing time! The Loose Women star shared plenty of snippets from their break on her Instagram Stories, as usual, revealing that her sons, Leighton, Zachary and Rex had all loved swimming at the resort.

MORE: You would never guess Ruth Langsford's latest dress cost £15 from Tesco

Stacey shared a sweet snap from the swimming pool

The mum of three looked gorgeous in her chosen swimwear, too, rocking a bikini from one of her favourite brands. The Primark two-piece costs just £9 for the top and £3 for the bottoms, so we wouldn't be surprised if her fans rushed to snap it up, too.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Stacey talks future family plans with Joe Swash

Sharing a gorgeous snap with little Rex by the pool, she wrote: "Second swim of the day. It's been a long crazy day… We managed to squeeze it all in in the end. And now we are keeping our fingers crossed for a nice long lie in tomorrow before we head home. Hope you're all okay and had a lovely Sunday."

MORE: Princess Beatrice wore the most gorgeous Topshop beach cover-up on her Italian honeymoon

Primark isn't available to shop online, but there's a full range of bargain swimwear like Stacey's in store if you're heading out. We wouldn't be surprised if she has a number of pieces from the retailer, since she also has her own range with the store.

Rex rocking his Primark outfit

She announced her new childrenswear line with Primark back in July, sharing some adorable snaps of Rex rocking the outfits.

"I never thought in a million years a shop like Primark, somewhere I've shopped in since I was a little girl, would ever ask me to work with them," she wrote. "It still really doesn't feel real. When they asked me if I'd like to design and create a children's range with them I could have burst."